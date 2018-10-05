Q: What are the results of your local FoodWIse nutrition education programming in elementary schools?
A: In addition to students learning more about the need for healthy diets and making impressive health behavior changes, many teachers who received nutrition lessons in their classrooms last year made exciting changes of their own. Here are a few of the things some of our teachers had to say about their own behavior changes:
- I eat less sugar.
- I purchase fewer “empty calorie” foods.
- More aware overall. Eating more fruits and veggies. Paying attention to serving sizes when I do choose to have a processed food snack.
- Drink more water and eat healthier snacks in front of students.
- I’m more conscientious of certain foods that are not as healthy for me (admittedly I love salty foods and chocolate).
- We discuss health more in class and I bring in veggies for snack.
- Trying to eat more fruit and drink more water.
- Increased the amount of vegetables I eat and decreased the amount of soda I drink.
- I am eating more fruits and vegetables and have a renewed interest in food labels, thank you.
- More aware of sodium content of foods.
- I’m limiting salt and sugar and increasing fruits and vegetables.
- I drink fewer sugary drinks.
- I am more conscious of what I order if I have to eat fast food (when I don’t have time to cook).
- Eating healthier.
- I now openly and politely turn down sugary treats.
- Trying to make better choices … especially eating whole foods over processed foods.
Q: How do teachers’ eating habits impact community health?
A: Just as parents who model healthy behaviors increase the likelihood of youth making healthier “choices”; and organizational and institutional policies that promote environments in which healthy “choices” are offered more frequently; teacher’s behavior impacts student behavior through a couple of different mechanisms. The first is modeling, similar to how social learning works with parents: an important person in the lives of youth sets an example, or establishes a pattern for youth to follow, which makes it more likely that youth will follow that model. Another way it helps is that teacher’s awareness of nutrition and health promotes conversation and applied learning opportunities for the youth to “try on” new, healthier behaviors. Teachers can then positively reinforce those behaviors, increasing the likelihood of students repeating them. Fortunately we are seeing these changes in Racine County, which, not so fortunately, ranks as one of the lowest counties in the state in many health metrics.
Q: Are teachers now somehow responsible for students’ diet related health in addition to their academic success?
A: Absolutely not. Their actions can mediate student behavior. Health over the course of the lifespan, and community health in particular, are complex constructs influenced by many factors, including stress, length of exposure to chronic stress, neighborhood, and many other dynamics that lie beyond the control of teachers, sometimes even parents. It takes the community and individuals from many circles of influence to change health dynamics. Teachers are the people who sign up to help our youth develop their full potential. What we’re celebrating is that we have several teachers who lead the way in our community, as evidenced by our results. Teachers are often with our kiddos more hours than we as parents are, so we appreciate and respect their work.
To learn more about free nutrition and cooking workshops for parents, or nutrition education in general, the Racine Kenosha FoodWIse program at 262-635-6824.
