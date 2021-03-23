Growing a healthier food system

It’s the weekend and time to plan your groceries for the week. You live downtown and aren’t close to a grocery store. Your car recently broke down and you can’t fix it until your next paycheck because you just paid for the children's dentistry, which isn’t covered by your insurance. So, you think, “what’s close to me?” and realize it’s the mini mart down the block. However, healthy choices are limited there, and you’ve been determined to make healthier choices for your family.

Accessing healthy foods is not as easy for some community members as it is for others. As the healthy communities coordinator for UW-Madison’s Division of Extension, my job is to help make the healthy choice the easy choice. Following are some options and suggestions to get Racine County moving in a healthier, more resilient direction.