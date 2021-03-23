Growing a healthier food system

It’s the weekend and time to plan your groceries for the week. You live downtown and aren’t close to a grocery store. Your car recently broke down and you can’t fix it until your next paycheck because you just paid for the children's dentistry, which isn’t covered by your insurance. So, you think, “what’s close to me?” and realize it’s the mini mart down the block. However, healthy choices are limited there, and you’ve been determined to make healthier choices for your family.
Accessing healthy foods is not as easy for some community members as it is for others. As the healthy communities coordinator for UW-Madison’s Division of Extension, my job is to help make the healthy choice the easy choice. Following are some options and suggestions to get Racine County moving in a healthier, more resilient direction.
The first stop is our own backyard. You don’t need a lot of space to “spring” into gardening. Growing your own food is one way to positively influence your food environment or the physical presence of and proximity to food and connected food systems that affect a person’s diet. April is the time to begin planning what to grow, whether in pots on a porch or by adding a raised bed in your backyard. There are many plants that grow well in compact containers or small spaces. Go to https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/growing-vegetables-containers.
If you don’t have the space or proper sunlight for a garden, considering signing up for your own community garden plot with Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN), https://rugn.org, which provides soil, access to tools, water and even free workshops for a suggested donation of $20. RUGN oversees 10 gardens so there is likely one near your neighborhood.
If gardening isn’t your cup of tea, you may also be located close to one of Racine’s farmers markets. For locations, go to realracine.com/articles/post/farmers-markets-stands-in-racine-county. Come mid-May all of these farmers markets will be open but if you can’t wait that long, the Great Lakes Farmers Market and Farmers Market @ 2210 are open year-round. Alternatively, consider signing up for a Community Supported Agriculture (localharvest.org/racine-wi/csa) “food subscription” box or peruse the Farm Fresh Atlas (https://farmfreshatlas.org/assets/documents/FarmFreshAtlas_SE_Web.pdf) to find a farmer to connect with. There are a handful of options for the Racine area.
Goals of healthy, sustainable communities include having accessible retail outlets that offer healthy, whole foods at affordable prices. Racine County ranks near the bottom in health outcomes relative to the 72 counties in the state at 63rd. One of Extension’s goals is to use research and evidence based strategies and programs to improve Racine’s overall health. A few time-tested strategies that can accomplish that include:
- Increasing access to healthy meals at schools,
- Increasing the use of federal food benefits at local farmers markets,
- Improving healthy options in vending machines,
- Distributing free seedlings for low-income families,
- Encouraging Farm-2-School initiatives, and
- Delivering Safe & Healthy Food Pantry trainings to local food pantries.
We are fortunate to collaborate with many community organizations in both Racine and Kenosha counties that have similar goals. To join us or learn more check out our website that addresses these larger scale interventions at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/policy-systems-and-environment-change. Policy, systems, and environmental improvements support individual choices in health behavior change. We’re looking forward to growing a healthier Racine County with your help.
Amy Macemon is the healthy communities coordinator and FoodWIse educator in in Racine and Kenosha counties for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension.