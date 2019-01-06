Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON — Sometimes, there’s nothing better than sipping a hot drink on a cold winter day. Thankfully, Wisconsinites have no shortage of tasty, warm beverages to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a classic take on a cold-weather staple or something with a more modern twist, these destinations are serving up some deliciously toasty drinks.

Hot chocolate in Hayward

For many, hot chocolate is the quintessential winter drink. In Hayward, they take their hot chocolate pretty seriously. For seven years, the community-focused organization A “Lure” of Lights has hosted an annual Hot Chocolate Crawl, during which participants visit businesses like Hayward Coffee Co. to try a sample of their tasty cocoa. For this year’s crawl, the Hayward Coffee Co. showcased their festive Gingerbread Hot Chocolate — just one of their signature cocoas available throughout the winter season.

Apple cider from Apple Holler

Even in the earliest cool-weather months, Wisconsinites reach for the comforting taste of hot apple cider. At their farm-to-table restaurant, Apple Holler’s Family Farm in Yorkville serves fresh apple cider year-round. Enjoy a steamy mug of their classic pressed apple cider or switch it up and add a bit of caramel to your drink. Apple Holler is located at 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., on the west Interstate frontage road south of Highway 11.

Hot toddy from Firefly Tosa

Touted as a cure for the common cold, hot toddies are a delicious way to ward off the winter chill. The Firefly Tosa in Wauwatosa adds a tea-time twist to their hot toddy. Their Earl Grey Hot Toddy is a blend of special Earl Grey honey syrup, bourbon, charred lemon and cloves.

Mulled wine from the Weary Traveler

Wine lovers can warm up, too, with a hot cup of mulled wine. Weary Traveler Free House in Madison celebrates the winter months with their own concoction of mulled wine, referred to as “grog.” The inclusion of rum sets the “grog” apart from traditional mulled wine, in addition to a secret mix of spices closely guarded by the restaurant’s owner.

Tom and Jerry from Mark’s East Side

Often thought of as a uniquely Wisconsin holiday drink, the Tom and Jerry is a Midwest winter staple. Traditionally made with egg batter and brandy, Mark’s East Side in Appleton uses a homemade family recipe for their Tom and Jerry’s that keeps both locals and visitors coming back each year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

April Mehring is a member of the Discover Wisconsin crew. She has lived in Wisconsin all her life and is passionate about exploring and sharing all of the beauty her home state has to offer. Watch Discover Wisconsin TV Saturday mornings at 10 on Fox Sports Wisconsin. (Twitter: @DiscoverWI)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments