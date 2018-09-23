Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st Place: Plumb Gold, 322 Main St., Racine

2nd Place: Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

3rd Place: Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St., Racine

Austin Schultz, the owner of Plumb Gold in Downtown Racine, poses in front of jewelry on display in the store at 322 Main St. The store has been a staple of Downtown since it opened in 1976.

More and more, when millennials are preparing to get married, they are looking for something unique, something no one else will have, said Austin Schultz, the owner of Plumb Gold, 322 Main St.

Customization of jewelry is what Plumb Gold specializes in, one of the key factors that likely contributed to the Downtown shop being named the best jewelry shop in Racine County in 2018, as voted by Journal Times readers.

While the store has a large selection of diamonds, the shop also has gems of all different sizes and colors. Those gems are becoming more popular for wedding band center stones, as brides are looking for something different, Schultz said.

In addition, Plumb Gold carries the Naledi Collection, which is known for its “socially responsible bridal” collection. Naledi gives back to the communities where the jewels are mined and promotes responsible, ethical, social and environmental practices within the jewelry supply chain.

In addition to the bridal collection, Plumb Gold sells earrings, bracelets and necklaces, with a focus on customization.

Customers come to them with a vision, “We make it come to life,” Schultz said. “We take it from the idea phase all the way through to a completed piece.”

— Stephanie Jones

