Non-chain clothing store
1st Place: Dimple’s Imports, 416 Main St., Racine
2nd Place: Lornacopia, 310 6th St., Racine
3rd Place: Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia; and 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant
Place to find unique gifts
1st Place: Dimple’s Imports
2nd Place: Milaeger’s
3rd Place: Sheepish, 326 Main St., Racine
From socks and scarves to lamps and earrings, Dimple’s Imports really has it all.
It’s because of their large variety of items that Dimple’s, 416 Main St., has been named the best place to find a unique gift and best non-chain clothing store in Racine County, as voted by Journal Times readers.
Dimple Navratil, who owns the Downtown Racine shop with her husband, Denis, and whom the shop is named after, said they are able to accumulate the variety of items through their world travels.
When they make their purchases, they go directly to the source, which means they know who made the products.
Also, when they make purchases for the shop, they only buy six to eight pieces of any one item. That helps ensure that almost no one else in Racine will have a customer’s same shirt or dress.
Fancy derby hats are also growing in popularity and Dimple’s has a wide selection. While they are popular the day of the Kentucky Derby, they are also popular throughout the year for weddings and bridal showers.
Navratil said, after the recent royal weddings, there has been an increased demand for derby hats and Dimple’s has been happy to fill that need with fun hats for any occasion.
When the owners travel, they always come back with all sorts of fun gifts for the shops. Also, they often bring back specialty items for their regulars, who they have become friends with over the years.
The shop opened in 1999 and Navratil said, “Racine has treated us well. We are not going anywhere.”
