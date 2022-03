RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering a "Zumba" fitness class with instructor Sylvia Figueroa from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, the program incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. A $2 donation is requested.