Zoo wine tasting event going on the road
0 comments

Zoo wine tasting event going on the road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Zoo is taking its World Wine Wednesday tasting event on the road to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

These fundraising evenings for adults ages 21 and older will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 10 and 24, and July 8 and 22.

Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d'oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and an exclusive Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20.

Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Does 'Best Ever' game ever end?
Faith & Community

Does 'Best Ever' game ever end?

The husband has a "Best Grandpa Ever" hat. I happen to know that the same kids who gave him that hat also gave one just like it to their other grandpa. "Best" isn't as exclusive as it used to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News