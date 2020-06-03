Zoo wine tasting event going on the road

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Zoo is taking its World Wine Wednesday tasting event on the road to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
These fundraising evenings for adults ages 21 and older will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 10 and 24, and July 8 and 22.
Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d'oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and an exclusive Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20.
Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
