RACINE — The Racine Zoo welcomes families to take part in its Conservation Nation program.
This eight-week program teaches about the harmful issues our planet faces and how people can help. Through animal encounters and activities, families will learn together, grow together and conserve together. They will have a chance to complete take-home conservation activities to earn behind the scenes encounters.
The program meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 14 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 16 at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Reservations are required by sending email to education@racinezoo.org. A notice of one week is requested.
