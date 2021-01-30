Zoo birthday celebration for bear

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is preparing to celebrate the 30th birthday of their beloved Andean bear, Diamond, at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 with a special enrichment and birthday cake made by Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly.

Diamond was born on Feb. 4, 1991, at the Cincinnati Zoo to mother Roxanne and father Jeremy. He grew up with his four siblings, including his littermate Manco Capac, named after the legendary founder of the Inca civilization. Manco is still thriving at the Gladys Porter Zoo of Brownsville, Texas.

From there, Diamond moved to Smoky Mountain Zoological Park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. in 1992. He stayed there for eight years before moving to the Los Angeles Zoo in 2000.

Finally, Diamond came to the Racine Zoo in July 2004, and has flourished ever since. He loves snoozing in his cave, training with keepers and enjoying his favorite food — apples.

Zoo-goers can say hello and wish a happy birthday to Diamond at the Racine Zoo’s Bear Ridge, located next to Raptor Roost and across from the West Caucasian tur mountain. General admission is required to visit.