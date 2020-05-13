Zoo announces fundraisers

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announces these fundraisers to support its animals and programs:
- Apparel sale — A third generation of emperor tamarin monkeys were born at the zoo April 22. People can support the care of the babies during a shirt and sweatshirt apparel sale through May 31. Youth and adult sizes are available in different colors. Apparel will be printed and shipped after May 31.
- Virtual Trivia Night — People can test their animal-themed general knowledge with the Racine Zoo by facing off against other participants online and see who's crowned winner at the end of the night. Virtual Trivia Night through Zoom will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. The cost is $5. The winner gets the choice of attending Roar and Pour online or a behind-the-scenes encounter. People must register by 6 p.m. Wednesday (link will be emailed).
- Roar and Pour Online — People can explore specialty beers in the comfort of their own home with other craft beer enthusiasts online while a beer specialist gives a history of each hand-picked beer. This Zoom virtual event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 22. The $25 fee includes a tasting kit and two free gifts. People can pick up the beer tasting kit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, or from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the Zoo Administration office, 200 Goold St. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate and must bring a valid ID at time of pickup.
Register for the fundraisers by going to racinezoo.org.
