RACINE — Holly Zlotocha, director of nursing at Villa at Lincoln Park, was one of the winners in the Villa Healthcare essay contest celebrating their outstanding and caring employees.

Employees were asked to write essays on why they chose to work at Villa and what their work means to them. The essays poured in and inspired tears, laughter and hope. Anticipation was high as finalists recently gathered in Skokie, Ill., and six employees were awarded more than $36,000 for their "Why Villa" stories.

Zlotocha won $1,800 in the six months to a year category.

