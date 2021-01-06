Zero Waste Initiative schedules meeting

RACINE — The Zero Waste Initiative of Greater Racine will hold its monthly meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Rosie Briggs of EcoCycle, a zero waste organization serving the Denver area (ecocycle.org). Briggs does outreach, community education and engagement for Eco-Cycle. She also manages the Eco-Leader Network, a group of 900-plus trained ambassadors/advocates for zero waste in the community. Briggs will share ideas to promote zero waste education and practices in the community.

The meeting will also include reports on various projects such as eco-art and a video by students at St. Catherine's High School.

The Zero Waste Initiative is a clearing house to promote projects in the community fostering zero waste as well as engaging in educational efforts to promote refusing, reusing and recycling as means to reduce waste to landfill. ZWI is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine and Visioning a Greater Racine.

To access the Zoom link, go to the Zero Waste Racine Facebook Group. To join the movement, contact David Rhoads via email at drhoads@lstc.edu.

