Zero waste for your home

Spending time at home during the pandemic provides a great opportunity to review how we can avoid waste from our homes.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American will produce about 5.91 pounds of trash daily, with only about 1.51 pounds being recycled. That leaves a whopping 4.40 pounds of daily waste per person that end up in the landfill. Also, the equivalent of as many as 1,300 plastic grocery bags annually per person is landing in oceans and roadways. We can change this. Here are some tips.
- Refuse: Just say no to plastic bags from grocery, pharmacy and retail stores. Most grocery stores will allow you to bag your own food in reusable cloth bags. Or request paper bags. Avoid plastic straws, plastic water bottles and soda bottles. Take a reusable metal water bottle where you go. Buy juice in cartons, not plastic.
- To avoid styrofoam, take your own reusable leftover containers to restaurants. To avoid single-use masks, put on cloth masks that can be washed and reused. Avoid paper plates, napkins and paper towels. Avoid paper wipes by using cloth towels.
- Make your shopping lists carefully to include only what you will be able to eat and then organize leftovers to make sure you consume all of it. Only put on your plate what you will eat and then eat it all.
- Rent, borrow or barter in a sharing economy. Buy in large containers. Buy in bulk. Buy local. Buy at farmers’ markets.
- Reuse: Before discarding something, think how you can re-purpose it. For leftovers, reuse bread bags, cereal bags, plastic and glass containers. Use office paper on both sides.
- If you really do not need something, do not buy it. Or buy items at thrift stores and second-hand stores. Pass items along to friends, give to thrift shops or sell them online.
- Recycle: Make full use of your municipal recycling services: Paper, plastics, glass and cans. Read the directions on your bin for what to do and what not to do (no plastic bags or styrofoam).
- Put all leftover food waste into a kitchen disposal or compost it. Recycle all paper and packaging from mail and deliveries. Recycle plastic bags in bins at local grocery stores. Take appliances, metal and electronics to local recyclers.
We can stop trash from overwhelming our Kestrel Hawk landfill, which will likely reach capacity within five years. And we can avoid contributing to floating islands of plastic in the ocean and on our beaches. Just do it!
Recycling tips
Uncertain what to recycle? Ask at the “Zero Waste Racine” Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/zerowasteracine. Uncertain where to recycle? Go to the Wisconsin Recycling Markets Directory (WRMD), which lists local outlets for a wide range of materials: uwgb.edu/solid-hazardous-waste-education-center.
David Rhoads represents the Zero Waste Initiative, an outreach of Greening Greater Racine and Visioning a Greater Racine.