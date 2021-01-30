YWCA welcomes community leaders to board

MILWAUKEE — YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors and the election of new officers. The new Board members beginning their terms in January 2021 are:
- Erin L. Henry, PhD, senior director, Venture Platform, NM Future Ventures & Cream City Venture Capital
- Danielle Johnson, senior program associate, The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread
- Jaquilla J. Ross, ROSS Financial LLC owner and operator
- Tammi M. Summers, PhD, Gateway Technical College vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Dr. Alonzo Walker (retired)
“The addition of these regional leaders to our Board of Directors comes at a time when YWCA Southeast Wisconsin is expanding its work, continuing to strategically link our direct economic empowerment services with our community-facing racial justice work and broaden our collaborations across all sectors,” noted Kimberley Noon, Board chair.
YWCA SEW’s Board of Directors also elected Lindsey Davis, partner at Quarles & Brady, as the new Board chair for 2021 and Tiffany Strong Salaam, director of learning and development at Advocate Aurora Healthcare, as the new vice chair. Their committee chairs for 2021 are: Raven Eggson-Washington (Governance), Gary Hollander (Program Review Committee), Erin Loofboro (Development), and Ann Przbysz (Finance).