YWCA Southeast Wisconsin receives grant

MILWAUKEE — YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) has received a grant to develop and implement additional workforce readiness training as part of its economic empowerment programming.

As part of Google.org’s $5 million-dollar commitment to YWCA USA, YWCA SEW will be a member of the inaugural cohort of grantees at 12 local YWCA associations in eight states using the grant to improve job training programs and increase access to digital skills for women and underserved community members.

“Providing pathways for women to receive the necessary workforce training and digital skills to access competitive jobs in the digital economy is more important now than ever,” said Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org. “We are proud to stand with the YWCA USA’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women.”

As part of YWCA SEW’s ongoing mission to eliminate racism and empower women, its economic empowerment programs focus on key obstacles faced by women seeking to improve their lives and those of their families. YWCA SEW’s fulfills this mission with a complementary focus on both empowering the individual and dismantling the social biases that burden communities.