YWCA increases volunteer engagement with Kohl's

MILWAUKEE — YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) kicked off 2019 with a strong focus on volunteer engagement. At the start of 2019, teams from Kohl’s joined YWCA SEW’s volunteer pool through its corporate volunteer program.

Kohl’s fosters a culture of giving and encourages associates nationwide to contribute their time and talent to local, eligible nonprofit organizations. With every qualifying volunteer event, Kohl’s provides a grant to the benefiting organization in support of these volunteer efforts.

Kohl’s is focused on helping families lead fulfilled lives, which coincides with YWCA SEW’s mission to empower women and eliminate racism through workforce development programs, adult education, and community education opportunities. Selected as a key, local nonprofit organization, YWCA SEW has engaged nearly 50 Kohl’s employees who have dedicated nearly 200 volunteer hours as of Aug. 28.

Since the start of 2019, YWCA SEW has received $4,000 in financial support through the Kohl’s volunteer program.