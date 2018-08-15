RACINE — YWCA Southeast Wisconsin presents its inaugural Racial Justice Book Club series in partnership with the Racine Public Library.
Racine residents are invited to participate in a community dialogue about the Pulitzer Prize winning book, “Evicted” by Matthew Desmond. The series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
The first 12 community members to register online for the “Evicted” book club series will receive a free copy of the book. Each session will focus on a section of the book.
The purpose of the series is to bring awareness to YWCA SEW’s current programming initiatives, while also supporting the Racine community’s commitment to racial justice. “Evicted” highlights Desmond’s personal experiences regarding the issue of evictions, and its intersection with race and class illustrated by his personal encounters with his neighbors.
“This important community dialogue will be a launch pad for Racine activists who are looking to tackle housing issues, poverty and related issues.” said Paula Penebaker, president and CEO of YWCA SEW. “By partnering with the Racine Public Library to host the conversations, we are doing our part in supporting the Racine community’s progress.”
The Book Club format will allow people to learn the significance of the concerns around poverty, race and class from the viewpoint of the Racine community.
There is no fee to register. Go to http://bit.ly/YWCARJBookClub. For more information, call Micala Queary at 414-267-3230.
