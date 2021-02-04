YOUTUBE VIDEO PRODUCTION WORKSHOP
RACINE COUNTY — Organizers of the website, creativecompulsive.com, are offering a virtual "YouTube Video Production Youth Workshop" from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 24-March 17.
This free online educational program is for Racine County youth in grades six to 12 interested in making videos for YouTube, filmmaking or acting? Each student will create a video during this four-week course and learn about different careers in video production.
The registration deadline is Saturday, Feb. 20. Register at videolab3.com. For more information, email Jason Love, jason@CompulsiveCreative.com.