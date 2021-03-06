Youth volunteer program gets $20,000 grant from SC Johnson

RACINE — The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., recently received a $20,000 grant from SC Johnson.

This ongoing program allows young people to learn about their community through service-learning projects and reflection exercises. The Volunteer Center’s team leader recruits, trains, supervises and connects youth volunteers with volunteer opportunities.

“Volunteers are critical in growing a strong and vibrant community, especially during this time," said Michelle Ortwein, Volunteer Center of Racine executive director. "The Youth Volunteer Corps program helps young people to do good work in Racine and learn about themselves and the place they come from. We appreciate the continuation of SC Johnson’s support to empower youth to take an active role in their community, especially in these unprecedented times.”

This year, volunteers have the option to volunteer at home, writing encouraging notes and cards, crafting door decorations to give to seniors at assisted living centers, organizing drive-by donations of canned goods and school supplies and many more impactful projects.