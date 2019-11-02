{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility (RYOCF) hosted its first Art Contest.

The Racine Arts Council (RAC) provided the prizes and judges. Established in 1967, the Racine Arts Council encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, arts organizations and young people interested in the arts.

The collaboration of the Racine Arts Council and the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility Art Contest is part of the RAC ArtStart program — making the arts accessible to the community by bringing art to the people and people to the arts.

Through ArtStart, RAC strives to eliminate the barriers, whether they be financial, logistical or perceived so that adults and children alike can experience and appreciate art in all its forms.

One of the judges wrote of his experience: “The art contest at RYOCF was a big success. It gave young men the chance to work on something positive and be proud of their work.”

