RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will be accepting applications for the Main Gallery summer arts program. Artists ages 14-18 are invited to apply to the program through April 26.

Applications are available in Room 127 of the PRCS Office, 800 Center St., or by going to www.cityofracine.org/Parks-Jobs. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications may also be obtained from any of Racine’s five community centers.

Main Gallery is a grant and donation driven summer program implemented by PRCS to provide young people of Racine with exposure to the arts. Working under the guidance of experienced professional artists, participants are taught work skills while also learning artistic techniques and creative expression.

This program requires artists to be available for approximately 18 hours per week June 24 to Aug. 3. Possible summer projects include black and white photography/video, multimedia arts, woodcarving/painting and furniture painting. Programs may be subject to change.

For more information, call Jason Mars at 262-636-9454.

