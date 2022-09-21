Youth learn how to climb a tree at event

Last month, we spent a week in the Northwoods on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. As we drove up there, Amy asked, "Can we turn around and take them home?" We had only been on the road for 45 minutes, but the grandkids had already started "acting" up. It did get better, especially when they fell asleep.

Do we regret taking them with? No! The kids loved being up north and Kai was fixated on seeing wolves, bears and Big Foot! Tanner, our free range grandchild, loved running around.

Each night I would sit out on the porch and enjoy being surrounded by the pine and birch trees and the clear evening sky. The first night, Kai came out, sat next to me and said, "I'm looking for bears, wolves and Big Foot, Grandpa."