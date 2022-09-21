 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth learn how to climb a tree at event

tree climb

The Wisconsin Arborist Association is bringing a Kids’ Climb Treetop Adventure event to River Bend Nature Center Oct. 2.

CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Arborist Association is bringing a Kids’ Climb Treetop Adventure event to River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, during the 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Youth will be outfitted with helmets and saddles, and belayed up into the tree using pulley systems. Experienced arborists will assist kids in learning climbing safety, limb walking and how to hang upside-down. Parents are required to be present to fill out waiver forms. The free climbing experience is on a first-come basis.

