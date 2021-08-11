 Skip to main content
Youth invited to Art in the Park events
Youth invited to Art in the Park events

RACINE — Youth Volunteer Corps of Racine invites youth ages 3-10 to its free Art in the Park events. YVC volunteers will instruct kids in making art projects in the parks that they can take home. Locations and dates are:

  • Aug. 21 — Lockwood Park pavilion, 4300 Graceland Blvd., 9-11 a.m.
  • Aug. 28 — Island Park pavilion, 1700 Liberty St., 9-11 a.m.

Parents must remain at the park. To register a child up or for more information, contact Sarah Webb at teamleader@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612.

