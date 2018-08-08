Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Youth working on creative problems to address community needs can now apply for funding through Youth As Resources (YAR) grants.

YAR is accepting applications for any group of youths (up to age 24) from community organizations, religious communities, schools, classrooms, clubs, service groups, and other nonprofit organizations who wish to complete a project.

The grants fund youth-designed, youth-led community service and service learning projects. Projects must feature youth as planners and volunteers and creatively address specific community needs or problems, such as environmental, social and cultural awareness issues.

The deadline to submit an application is the first of each month from November to May . Youth groups interested in applying for funding are encouraged to schedule a Youth As Resources informational session to learn more about the grant process and how to successfully complete the YAR grant application and project budget. Schedule online at unitedwayracine.org/yar-info.

For more information or to apply for a YAR grant, go to unitedwayracine.org/yar or contact Ana Sanchez, United Way education initiatives coordinator, at 262-898-2249 or asanchez@unitedwayracine.org.

Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

