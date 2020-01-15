Youth community service grants available

RACINE COUNTY — Youth with creative solutions to community needs can now apply for funding through Youth As Resources (YAR) grants.

YAR will consider applications for community service projects led and designed by any group of youth (classified as people younger than 21) from community organizations, religious communities, schools, classrooms, clubs, service groups and other nonprofit organizations. Projects must feature youth as planners and volunteers and creatively address specific community needs or problems, such as environmental, social and cultural awareness issues.

The application deadlines are Feb. 1 and April 1. Those who apply before Feb. 1 must present on Feb. 12 at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St., Burlington. Those who apply between Feb. 2 and April 1 must present on April 15 at Karcher Middle School.

Interested groups should contact MaryBeth Kallio, United Way community investment director, at 262-898-2247 or email mkallio@unitedwayracine.org. For more information, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/YAR.

