RACINE — Young Professionals of Racine, a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, will host a dinner featuring soup and three to five grant proposal presentations made by community members or groups for projects that will enhance the quality of life in greater Racine. It is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.
Projects must be located within greater Racine and positively impact the community in at least one of the following areas:
- Public Art and Culture (public art, art education)
- Connectivity/Activity (health and wellness, transportation, community accessibility)
- Cultivating Engagement, Diversity and Inclusivity (social engagement, jobs, civic engagement)
- Place-Making/Neighborhoods/Community Engagement (space-making, gathering spaces, neighborhood revitalization)
A proposal committee will pre-screen submissions for appropriate projects and content, feasibility in getting funding, conflicts of interest and other guidelines. Selected proposals will be invited to the dinner to make a five-minute presentation.
For $5 each attendee will receive soup for dinner and a single vote to decide which project they would like to see receive funding. Proceeds from the meal become the grant that will be awarded to the chosen project, which will be voted upon by those present at the dinner. The minimum award for the winning project will be $250 with potential to receive more depending on attendance.
Proposals for this micro-grant opportunity are are due by midnight Sunday, March 31. Full details on how to submit a project proposal and Racine SOUP details can be found at www.racinechamber.com.
This event is part of a statewide initiative in Wisconsin called YPWeek of which Young Professionals of Racine is taking part in for a fourth year. This year, YPWeek events in the Racine community are also being planned in partnership with Visioning a Greater Racine and What’s Up Racine.
