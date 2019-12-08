Young authors honored at luncheon

RACINE — Eight young authors were honored Nov. 23 at the Awesome Young Authors Awards Luncheon at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.
The honorees arrived in style in a Cadillac Escalade limousine, walked the red carpet and were interviewed by Glendale’s sixth grader Kennedy Phifer. She is one of 50 students across the world chosen this year to be a scholastic kid reporter.
The authors received awards for their contributions to literature and the community. Award recipients are:
- Awesome Young Author of the Year Award: Alex Hart-Upendo, 13, for “Bullies, Bowties & Brilliant Alex.”
- Young Author of the Year Award: Jordan Ford, 8, for “The Plane Who Couldn’t Fly.”
- Most Creative Award: Madisyn Julien-Brooks, 9, for “Emjay Brooks Saves the Day.”
- Best Photo Book: Dream Gipson, 13, for “All Dreams Have a Destiny.”
- Most Adventurous Book: Mariyah Gray, 11, for “Adventurous of the Super Power Twins.”
- Best Fiction Book: Josiah Love, 9, for “Angel Detector”
- Best Series: Isaiah Thompson, 9, for “I Keep Forgetting Stuff” and “I Keep Getting Mad.”
- Best Early Reader: Keiland Williams, 9, for “Big Brother.”
Julia Witherspoon, founder of the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, was the keynote speaker and received a special Community Recognition Award for her 20 years of dedication and service to the community, and improving the reading comprehension scores of many children through her program.
LeRoy Butler, former Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer and inventor of the Lambeau Leap, was a special guest and gave the award recipients each a personalized signed copy of his book, “From Wheelchair to the Lambeau Leap,” his cookbook and a recipe card.
Mayor Cory Mason signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 23 as Young Author’s Day.
The event was hosted by Victorious Women Magazine & Outreach of Racine.