Young authors honored at luncheon

RACINE — Eight young authors were honored Nov. 23 at the Awesome Young Authors Awards Luncheon at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.

The honorees arrived in style in a Cadillac Escalade limousine, walked the red carpet and were interviewed by Glendale’s sixth grader Kennedy Phifer. She is one of 50 students across the world chosen this year to be a scholastic kid reporter.

The authors received awards for their contributions to literature and the community. Award recipients are:

Awesome Young Author of the Year Award: Alex Hart-Upendo, 13, for “Bullies, Bowties & Brilliant Alex.”

Young Author of the Year Award: Jordan Ford, 8, for “The Plane Who Couldn’t Fly.”

Most Creative Award: Madisyn Julien-Brooks, 9, for “Emjay Brooks Saves the Day.”

Best Photo Book: Dream Gipson, 13, for “All Dreams Have a Destiny.”

Most Adventurous Book: Mariyah Gray, 11, for “Adventurous of the Super Power Twins.”

Best Fiction Book: Josiah Love, 9, for “Angel Detector”

Best Series: Isaiah Thompson, 9, for “I Keep Forgetting Stuff” and “I Keep Getting Mad.”

Best Early Reader: Keiland Williams, 9, for “Big Brother.”