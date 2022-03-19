Yonkovich achieves rank of Eagle Scout

RACINE — Dalton Yonkovich, 17, son of Craig and Susan Yonkovich of Mount Pleasant, has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout.

He began his scouting career in gall of 2010 as a Tiger Cub in Pack 129 at Gifford Elementary School. After two years, Yonkovich changed over to Pack 161 at St. Rita Catholic Church where he earned his Arrow of Light. In March 2015, he crossed over to Troop 161 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Tim Falendysz as his scoutmaster.

While a member of Troop 161, Yonkovich has served as senior patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and quartermaster. He also attended Troop Leadership Training and Life to Eagle Training.

Yonkovich has earned 35 merit badges, several Freeze Out Awards, God and Church, National Outdoor Camping Award, Cyber Chip, Totin Chip and Stand Up Paddleboarding. He has participated in several service projects including Scouting For Food and St. Rita’s Festival.

Yonkovich participated in various campouts with Troop 161 including camping at Robert S. Lyle the last summer before its closure, Camp Freeland Leslie for six years before its closure, Camp OhDaKoTa, Devil’s Lake, Point Beach and the troop’s annual Christmas campout at Camp Sinawa and Indian Mound.

Yonkovich was elected to the Order of Arrow in 2018 and attained the level of Brotherhood.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Yonkovich built four raised planter boxes for the Tyler Domer Community Center with the help of fellow scouts and family. This project gave the community center additional planter boxes that were needed to plant food for the less fortunate people in the community. They spent more than 86 man-hours to complete the project.

Yonkovich, a senior at Case High School, plans to attend college after graduation. He will receive his Eagle Scout badge during a court of honor ceremony March 19 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.

