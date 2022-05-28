Yoga in the Yard June 21 in Waterford

WATERFORD — Three small local businesses are joining forces to celebrate International Yoga Day and raise money for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin while promoting the health benefits of yoga nidra with Yoga in the Yard on Tuesday, June 21.

Yoga nidra is a practice that offers the rest and rejuvenation of deep sleep while allowing for total inner awareness and exploring one’s true self. It is frequently used to treat members of the military community suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Rachel Juergens of Rach J. Yoga will lead two sessions of yoga nidra in one of GlampMKE’s 16-foot bell tents set up in the backyard of Main Street Mercantile, 316 E. Main St. The first session will take place at 5 p.m. and the second will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $30, with 50% of proceeds going directly to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

“Bringing awareness not only to the practice of yoga nidra, but the importance it has on our country’s veterans is the core of what we’re doing with Yoga in the Yard,” said Vana Lyon, Main Street Mercantile owner.

Advance registration is required and can be done at Main Street Mercantile or online at mainstreetmercantilewi.com. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

