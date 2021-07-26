YMCA gets grant for Lighthouse Run from SC Johnson

RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA received a $5,000 grant from SC Johnson for its 43rd annual Lighthouse Run that supports Racine Family YMCA’s community development programs.

The run takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The event also includes Healthy Kids Day, inspiring children’s imaginations to explore learning, new activities and healthy habits.

Proceeds from participation in the Lighthouse Run support the Racine Family YMCA’s Strong Communities Campaign which transforms the lives of Racine youth and families through community development (#kidstrongracine), family strengthening programs and services (#familystrongracine) and community health (#healthstrongracine). Go to ymcaracine.org.

