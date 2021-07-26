 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YMCA gets grant for Lighthouse Run from SC Johnson
0 Comments

YMCA gets grant for Lighthouse Run from SC Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA received a $5,000 grant from SC Johnson for its 43rd annual Lighthouse Run that supports Racine Family YMCA’s community development programs.

The run takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The event also includes Healthy Kids Day, inspiring children’s imaginations to explore learning, new activities and healthy habits.

Proceeds from participation in the Lighthouse Run support the Racine Family YMCA’s Strong Communities Campaign which transforms the lives of Racine youth and families through community development (#kidstrongracine), family strengthening programs and services (#familystrongracine) and community health (#healthstrongracine). Go to ymcaracine.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas women defy stereotypes in Senior pageant

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News