RACINE — Youth with creative solutions to community needs can now apply for funding through a Youth As Resources (YAR) grant.

YAR will consider applications for community service projects led and designed by any group of youth (classified as people younger than age 21), including but not limited to groups from community organizations, religious communities, schools, classrooms, clubs, service groups and other nonprofit organizations. Projects must feature youth as planners and volunteers and creatively address specific community needs or problems, such as environmental, social and cultural awareness issues.

The application deadlines are Feb. 1 and and April 1. Presentations will take place Feb. 13 and April 13 at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St., Burlington.

Before applying, interested groups must contact Ana Sanchez, United Way education initiatives coordinator, at 262-898-2249 or asanchez@unitedwayracine.org. For more information, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/yar.

