RACINE — The 5th Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette Drive, will hold an open house and membership drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Information on becoming a member will be available. The boat ramp will be open all day at no charge.

The Billy Bon Scott AC/DC tribute band begins at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge.

