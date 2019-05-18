WUSTUM SCHEDULES WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Mommy & Me ARTOGETHER, for ages 2-4 and an adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 24. Fee: $6, and $3 for each additional child.
- Watercolor Studio, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, May 28-July 2. Fee: $116.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
