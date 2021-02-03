WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this winter. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times. Classes are:
Adult art classes
- "Try It Thursdays! Paper Poppies," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays! Collage," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Fee: $35.
- "Virtual Ink Painting Workshop for Beginners," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Fee: $35.
Children's art classes
- "From the heART: Valentine's Day Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Fee: $35.
- "Polymer Possibilities Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Fee: $35.
To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.