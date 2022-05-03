 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRPA summer attraction discount tickets available

RACINE — Discounted tickets for summer attractions are now available from City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), 800 Center St., Room 127.

The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s summer ticket program will continue through August or while quantities are available. Most tickets are valid into September or longer. Tickets to the following locations are available:

  • Milwaukee — Milwaukee County Zoo
  • Wisconsin Dells — Jet Boat Adventure, Mount Olympus Water & Theme Parks, Noah’s Ark, Original Wisconsin Ducks, Pirates Cove Adventure Golf and Upper Dells Boat Tours

For a ticket brochure with fees, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec; visit the PRCS office; or call 262-636-9131.

