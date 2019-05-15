Wright in Wisconsin is seeking volunteer tour guides for its annual Wright and Like fundraising house tour. This year’s tour, "Along the Shore," is on Saturday, June 8. The event includes a total of 8 homes in the communities of Oostburg, Manitowoc, and Two Rivers.
The tour showcases the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright and “like” architects in Madison, Milwaukee and other Wisconsin locations. Architectural gems of the Manitowoc-Two Rivers area are included for the first time on this tour.
The basic tour guide responsibilities are to point out architectural features as listed in talking points provided by Wright in Wisconsin, and to direct people moving through the house. While tour guide experience is helpful, it’s not essential. The time commitment is a 2.75-hour shift and in exchange for service, volunteers receive a free ticket to see the other sites on tour that day.
The tour lineup and more information is available at http://wrightinwisconsin.org/wright-2019. For more information, email sshokler@wrightinwisconsin.org or call 608-287-0339.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.