Try 3 months for $3

Wright in Wisconsin is seeking volunteer tour guides for its annual Wright and Like fundraising house tour. This year’s tour, "Along the Shore," is on Saturday, June 8. The event includes a total of 8 homes in the communities of Oostburg, Manitowoc, and Two Rivers.

The tour showcases the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright and “like” architects in Madison, Milwaukee and other Wisconsin locations. Architectural gems of the Manitowoc-Two Rivers area are included  for the first time on this tour.

The basic tour guide responsibilities are to point out architectural features as listed in talking points provided by Wright in Wisconsin, and to direct people moving through the house. While tour guide experience is helpful, it’s not essential. The time commitment is a 2.75-hour shift and in exchange for service, volunteers receive a free ticket to see the other sites on tour that day.

The tour lineup and more information is available at http://wrightinwisconsin.org/wright-2019. For more information, email sshokler@wrightinwisconsin.org or call 608-287-0339.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments