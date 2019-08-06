RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services discounted ticket program will end Aug. 30. Tickets are available to summer attractions through the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s summer ticket program. Tickets to the following locations are still available:
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- Six Flags Great America
- Wisconsin Dells attractions: Mount Olympus (limited number), Noah’s Ark, Upper Dells Boat Tours, Original Wisconsin Ducks & Dells Jet Boat Adventure
While sale of discounted tickets will end Aug. 30, most tickets are valid into September and longer. Tickets must be purchased in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Cash and credit is accepted for payment. Call 262- 636-9131 for more information.
