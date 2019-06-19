WUSTUM MUSEUM OFFERS ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- "Ceramic Studio," for ages 8-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Fee: $83.
- "Drawing Lab," for ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Fee: $83.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaics," for ages 10-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Fee: $83.
- "Potter's Wheel Studio," for ages 10-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 28. Fee: $83.
- "The Greats," for ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 28. Discover some of the great artists from across the globe and make artwork that delves into their unique styles and is inspired by their designs. Fee: $83.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
INTRO TO KAYAKING
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering "Intro to Kayaking" for ages 15 and older from 9 a.m. to noon June 29.
Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors and following ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation, with a focus on safety and responsible paddling.
The cost is $30. To register, call 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
DINOSAUR CAMPS PLANNED
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering these dinosaur camps from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, June 25-27.
- Dino Camp, for ages 3-4, explores the world of dinosaurs with games, crafts and museum materials. Fee: $45.
- Dinosaur Field Camp, for ages 5-6 and 7-10, explores all things dinosaur from excavating fossils to learning about how they lived millions of years ago. Fee: $45.
To register, call 262-653-4140 or go to www.kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
4TH OF JULY BASKET WORKSHOP
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering a "4th of July Basket" workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Participants will craft a woven red, white and blue basket. The workshop fee is $41 with a $15 supply fee. To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
SUMMER ART CAMPS
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering these summer art camps at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.:
- "Kids Mini Art Camp," for ages 5-13, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Thursday, June 25-27.
- "Young Artisans Club for Teens," for ages 12 and older, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Thursday, July 9-11.
- "Kids Summer Art Camp: Week 1," for ages 5-13, 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2.
- "Kids Summer Art Camp: Week 2," for ages 5-13, 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, Aug. 5-9.
Campers will create and learn many projects while rotating to different classes throughout the campus. High school volunteers assist with art projects and outdoor games. Costs are $45 to $95. To register, call 262-653-0481 or go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
