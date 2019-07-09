HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 17 and 24.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE
BURLINGTON — The AARP Smart Driver course will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Participants will learn defensive driving techniques, new traffic laws and rules of the road and proven safety strategies. The course is intended to provide all drivers, especially ages 50 and older, with a classroom course that helps them improve their driving skills, drive crash-free, sustain mobility and maintain independence. There are no tests to pass.
Fees are $15 for AARP members, $20 others. Call 1-800-499-5736 to register. For more information, go to www.aurora.org/events.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
Chris Allen, executive director of the Kenosha History Center, will speak on "Industrial History of Kenosha — from Farms to Plants" at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
PAPER QUILLING CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will offer a "Paper Quilling" class from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Participants can create handmade cards using a paper quilling method as the card's focal design.
The fee is $35. To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
WATERCOLOR TECHNIQUES IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — A "Watercolor Techniques" workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, July 22-Aug. 26, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The fee is $104. To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ONE DAY CAMP: YOUNG ARTISTS
KENOSHA — "One Day Camp: Young Artists," for ages 11-16, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The fee is $30.
To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
SCREEN PRINTING CLASS SET
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering a "Screen Printing" class from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 24-26.
Participants will learn how to make screen prints from a digital image with the use of photo emulsion.
The class fee is $75 and a $20 supply fee. To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Remote Control Flying," 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Participants will learn about the gear, techniques and laws of remote control flying. Be prepared to drive to the Special Uses Zone; weather permitting there will be a demonstration.
- "Mammals of Southeastern Wisconsin," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Examine furs, skulls, prints and photos to discover what makes mammals special and which live in the park.
- "Nature Painting," 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Participants will experiment with natural paintbrushes and “paint” while using nature as inspiration. Meet at shelter No.1 (Visitor Center in bad weather).
- Dragons & Damsels, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Visit habitats to catch and release dragonflies and damselflies.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5601.
