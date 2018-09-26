COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM
RACINE — These free community interest program, "Your Personal Everest," will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
The presenter is Mitch Lewis, an author, adventurer, speaker, humanist, coach and executive. He one of a few celebrated people who have completed a marathon on all seven continents and summited the highest mountains on the same seven continents including Mount Everest at age 54 and Vinson Massif (Antarctica) months shy of his 56th birthday.
Each guest will receive a copy of Mitch Lewis’ book, "Climbing Your Personal Everest — A Journey of Self Discovery and Leadership." A book signing begins at 7:30 p.m.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Pan Pastel Painting," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14 (no class Oct. 17). Fee: $95.
- "Hand Building with Clay," for ages 4-7, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 3. Fee: $75.
- "Painting a Landscape," for ages 7-13, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Fee: $35.
- "Potter's Wheel," for ages 8-12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17. Fee: $116.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability. RAM members receive discounts on classes.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Art Outdoors, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Artists are invited to create and donate an 8-inch by 10-inch piece created plein air at the park (shelter available in case of rain). Registration form at: bongnaturalistassociation.org. The public is invited to meet the artists as they work outdoors, make a masterpiece or two of their own, then view and purchase art at the reception. Artists creating, 1-4 p.m.; reception and auction, 4:30-6 p.m.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," outdoor hands-on program for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. The theme is "Squirrel Safari." Registration is required.
- "Intro to SCUBA," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Join diver Dan Dickinson to discover the basics of SCUBA diving with an emphasis on freshwater lakes. View equipment and artifacts and learn how to become a certified diver.
- Eco-Halloween Hike, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Enjoy jack-o-lanterns, Halloween nature skits, fires, games and crafts in this non-scary, family. Arrive by 8 p.m. to sign up for a 30-minute hike. Meet at Shelter No. 1. The cost is $2 for ages 4 and older.
- "Glazed Ceramic Bowls or Plates," for ages 15 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 27. José Palomo from Picasso Vino teaches how to glaze a bowl or plate. Three sizes to choose from: Small (cereal bowl), $30; medium (side dish serving), $35; or large (main dish serving), $40. Indicate size when registering. Projects need to be picked up at a later date.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-878-5601, unless otherwise listed.
BALDACCI TO LEAD PANEL DISCUSSIONS
KENOSHA — John E. Baldacci, a former Maine governor and U.S. congressman, will lead the following free panel discussions in the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive:
- "On Civility in Politics," 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. Baldacci, a strong proponent of bipartisan government, will lay out the case for civility in an era of increasing polarization.
- "Unorthodox: A Conversation About Life, Politics, and the Road Not Taken," 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. Students from Carthage, Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will join Baldacci's dinner presentation about the mutual value of higher education and career development. To register for the dinner, go to www.carthage.edu/baldacci.
- "Economic Development in Southeast Wisconsin," 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Baldacci will join Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Carthage President John Swallow and Racine County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jenny Trick on this panel, facilitated by Carthage faculty member Gregory Barron.
A public reception will follow each program.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Digital Camera Basics.” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct 2-23. Fee: $89.
- “Mindfulness,” 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct 3-17. Fee: $49.
- “Beginning Conversational Spanish,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 8. Fee: $79.
- “Beginning Conversational Italian,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14. Fee: $79.
- “Petrifying Springs Park,” 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Fee: $39.
- “Storing and Managing Images,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Fee: $39.
- “Photoshop Basics,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 24-Nov. 7. Fee: $79.
- “Principles of Lighting and Exposure,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Fee: $39.
- “Advanced Digital Camera,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 30-Nov 27. Fee: $99.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
