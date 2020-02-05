Workshops & Programs

LEARN HOW MAPLE SYRUP IS MADE
CALEDONIA — "How To: Maple Syrup Production" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Attendees will learn about maple syrup production through time, and how River Bend taps its sugar maple trees and produces its own maple syrup. People can learn how to tap their own trees and how they can join the tapping team at River Bend.
The free program will include an outdoors portion.
THE LINCOLN EXPERIENCE
RACINE —RelyLocal presents "The Lincoln Experience" from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.
The Lincoln Experience (Leadership Lessons from Lincoln) is an educational learning experience that provides unique insights not found in other management trainings. Participants have the actual experience of comparing and contrasting themselves vs. Lincoln, his leadership style and inner motivations.
The free program is facilitated by Lee Hubert, founder of Manager Success LLC, and Steven K. Rogstad, author, speaker, instructor and scholar of Abraham Lincoln and principal of Kenson Enterprises LLC.
WINTER ART CLASSES AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops and classes will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "Felted Heart Pin Workshop," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays: Macramé Shelf," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays: Fused Glass," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Fee: $35.
- "Taste of Enamels Workshop," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $88
- "Fused Chains Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $88.
- "Open Studio Clay," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $25.
Children's classes
- "Free Drop-In for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb 20.
- "Paper Making Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $35.
- "Mommy & Me (and Daddy Too!) Artogether: Ages 2-4," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult. Fee: $6.
To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
COOKING CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A "Fast & Fabulous: Homemade Bread, Soup & Salad" cooking class will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Michael's Church, 4701 Erie St.
Class participants observe the food being made, sample the food and receive a copy of the recipes. The menu is artisian-style herbed baguette, Italian wedding soup, simple Italian salad and chocolate glazed brownies.
The cost is $30. To register, go to bethanyapartments.org. This is a fundraiser cooking class for Bethany Apartments which offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These free events will be held at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- Presidents' Day Family Game Day, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Visitors can celebrate Presidents' Day with the games the presidents loved including mini-golf, marbles, horseshoes and Scrabble.
- "I've Heard of Her: Frida Kahlo," noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Using art as a mirror, Frida Kahlo's canvases display pain, conflict and her passion for life. Although you may know some of her famous self-portraits, who was Frida, really? There is more to this Mexican artist than meets the eye.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- “Painting: Beginners and Beyond,” 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Fee: $75.
- "Potter Workshop: Rain Stick," 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Fee: $30.
- "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel," 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
KANSASVILLE — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Meet some "Dear Deer" at this fun and active program. Be prepared to go outside. Register at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Howling for Conservation. A Gray Wolf Study," for ages 12 and older, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
- "Animal Tracks and Signs," 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
- "Knit and Crochet Clinic," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Drop in and bring personal knitting or crocheting projects, ask questions, get help solving problems or learn knitting and crocheting basics.
- "Timber Wolf Ecology and Management," for ages 12 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park admission sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.