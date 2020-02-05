Workshops & Programs

LEARN HOW MAPLE SYRUP IS MADE

CALEDONIA — "How To: Maple Syrup Production" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Attendees will learn about maple syrup production through time, and how River Bend taps its sugar maple trees and produces its own maple syrup. People can learn how to tap their own trees and how they can join the tapping team at River Bend.

The free program will include an outdoors portion.

THE LINCOLN EXPERIENCE

RACINE —RelyLocal presents "The Lincoln Experience" from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.

The Lincoln Experience (Leadership Lessons from Lincoln) is an educational learning experience that provides unique insights not found in other management trainings. Participants have the actual experience of comparing and contrasting themselves vs. Lincoln, his leadership style and inner motivations.