DANGERS OF MARIJUANA IS TOPIC
RAYMOND — Kevin Burke, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy, is scheduled to give a free speech on the dangers of marijuana at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Raymond Town Hall, 2255 76th St. He'll also address the medical aspects the drug versus the impairing aspect of it.
Burke has been in law enforcement for 20 years and is a standardized field sobriety tests instructor. He was honored as the top drug recognition expert instructor and top Drug Recognition Expert in Wisconsin in 2014 and 2016. He is also believed to be the only officer in the state to attend the Borkenstein Alcohol and Borkenstein Drug course.
LEARN ABOUT ADVANCE DIRECTIVE
BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Center-Southern Lakes, 709 Spring Valley Road, is offering a free workshop titled "Advance Directive" from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, May 2.
An advance directive is a written statement of a person's wishes regarding medical treatment, often including a living will, made to ensure those wishes are carried out should the person be unable to communicate them to a doctor. Participants will receive help in completing an advance directive and be able to ask questions.
To register, go to www.aurora.org/events.
BEGINNING BIRDING COURSE SET
CALEDONIA — A "Beginning Birding" course is scheduled to be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
The course covers identification tips, morphology and behavior of birds, with a focus on migration. Also covered are binocular basics and recommended birding resources, as well as the best birding spots in Racine and Kenosha.
Rick Fare, an active birdwatcher for more than 35 years, will present the course. He is a lifetime member of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, bluebird trail coordinator for Racine and Kenosha counties, and education chair and past president of the Hoy Audubon Society.
The cost is $5. To register, call 262-681-8527, ext. 2, or email sarah@ecojusticecenter.org.
GREAT LAKES WATER TENSION
KENOSHA — Award-winning author Peter Annin will present the free lecture, “Great Lakes Water Tension in the 21st Century,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Jockey Room B of the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Last fall, Annin published a major revision of his 2006 award-winning book, "The Great Lakes Water Wars," a book discussing the Great Lakes water tensions in this region and beyond. Annin is the director of the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation at Northland College in Ashland. He previously served as managing director of the University of Notre Dame’s Environmental Change Initiative.
A reception and book signing will follow the lecture. Reservations are requested by noon Tuesday. Go to www.carthage.edu/event-registration/gunderson-lecture-series.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS TOPIC
RACINE — Resilient by Design and New Life Christian Fellowship Church will host "Let's Talk about it! Human Trafficking — More than just a Buzzword" at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the church, 1529 N. Wisconsin St.
Attendees will learn what human trafficking looks like locally, the warning signs of grooming, and how three different agencies work to provide awareness and assistance. Representatives of Fight to End Exploitation and Fresh Start Learning will cover labor trafficking, the lure and journey of youth into sexual exploitation and a discussion to dispel the myths of Human Trafficking.
A question and answer session will be offered at the end of the presentation. Crisis stabilization will be available if any trauma-based triggers would arise.
To register, go to www.lets-talk-human-trafficking-2019.eventbrite.com or call Olivia Osborne at 262-995-5742 or the Rev. Roy Carter at 262-605-9468.
LEMON STREET OFFERS WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 29-30. Fee: $55.
- "Beyond Basic Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, May 1-22. Fee: $85.
- "Painting: Basic & Beyond," 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2-23. Fee: $75.
- "Softcover Journal," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2-23. Fee: $75, plus $20 supply fee.
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Fee: $45, plus a $5 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PHOTOGRAPHY LECTURE PLANNED
KENOSHA — A “Photography/Perspective” lecture will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. It is part of the Kenosha Creative Mornings lecture series in collaboration with Kenosha Creative Space and the local young professionals organization YLink.
This program will feature a panel including local photographers Glen Larson, Cindy Oros Fredericksen and Jen Salazar. They will discuss the technical, personal and professional aspects of photography. Local photojournalist Kevin Poirier will be the moderator.
There is no admission fee. Registration is requested by going to http://bit.ly/CreativeMorningsApril25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.