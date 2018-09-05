COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These community programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "East Meets Middle East," a global music program, 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Featuring East Meets Middle East (EMME), an ensemble that performs Middle Eastern music and traditional Indian classical music. The group explores the relationship between raga and maqam musical styles, but also delves into the improvisational components of those styles, as well as draws on collective influences in everything from Pink Floyd to Ali Akbar Khan.
- "Mrs. Wrights," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Inspired by the women closest to architect Frank Lloyd Wright, dance and theater construct are used to express untold stories of house and home. An original solo dance theater work, creator and performer Jenni Reinke embodies these industrious and colorful women in this performance. The women Reinke portrays are Olgivanna, his mother Anna, his lover Mamah, and his ex-wives Kitty and Miriam. Reinke will host a talkback with the audience following the performance.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers the tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one, will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 23, at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Registration is required by Sept. 14 by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008. Or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org. Look for the red registration button.
SPECTRUM OFFERS FALL CLASSES
Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., offers fall fine arts classes for adults and children. Classes are between four to 10 students per class to facilitate individualized instruction. They are:
Adults and high school student classes:
- “Drawing or Painting Class,” 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Sept. 12-Nov. 14. Fees: Five weeks, $95; 10 weeks, $175.
- “Beginning Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11. Fee: $95.
- “The Clay Class,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3. Fee: $130 (25 pounds clay, glazes, extra studio time and firings included)
Children’s one-day workshops:
- “Watercolor Wet and Wild!,” ages 6-9, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Fee: $25.
- “ Mini-Monets” (acrylic painting), ages 7-10, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Fee: $25.
Call 262 634-4345 to register for a class.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "The Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 17-Nov. 12 (no class Oct. 8). Fee: $150.
- "Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Nov. 13 (no class Sept. 25). Fee: $171.
- "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Nov. 13 (no class Sept. 25). Fee: $150.
- "Portrait Painting in Acrylics," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Nov. 13. Fee: $150.
- "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 20-Nov. 15 (no class Sept. 27). Fee: $171.
- "Watercolor Simplified: Autumn," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 20-Nov. 15 (no class Sept. 27). Fee: $150.
- "Mommy and Me ARTOGETHER: Ages 2-4," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21. Fee: $6.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability. RAM members receive discounts on classes.
LECTURE FOCUS IS REFUGEES
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
“Refugee 101: What You Need to Know ” will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. Annamarie Carlson, special programs coordinator at the International Institute of Wisconsin will speak on the topic, "So Where Did Your Ancestors Come From."
According to the United Nations, the world is facing the highest number of people displaced from their homes since WW II. This crisis has generated broad debate from the international to local levels. Learn about who qualifies as a refugee, where they are coming from, the international and local refugee resettlement process, the challenges and struggles refugees face, the role of local agencies and how you can help create a welcoming multicultural community.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $4 parking pass is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center concierge desk. For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes
- "Pottery Workshop: Surface Designs," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Fee: $30.
- "Painting: Beginner and Beyond," 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.