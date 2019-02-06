POSITIVE SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP
RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a free “Positive Solutions” workshop series for parents/guardians of children ages 6 and younger from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 12-March 19, at Acelero Learning Center, 1032 Grand Ave. A meal and child care are provided.
Participants learn strategies to promote positive behavior in their child.
To register or for more information, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
WHEAT-FREE BREAD WORKSHOP
MOUNT PLEASANT — A “Wheat-Free Bread Workshop” is being offered by the Eco-Justice Center from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
Participants will learn how to bake bread without gluten, both with and without yeast, and how to tailor the flavor and texture of bread to their tastes.
The cost $35; some scholarships are available. To register, go to ecojusticecenter.org.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Family Hands-On Art,” 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Children ages 4 and older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in to spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project at no charge.
- “Fused Chain Making Workshop,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16: Fee: $88.
- Free Drop-in for Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.
- “Mommy & Me Artogether,” for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- “Glass-on-Glass Mosaic Workshop,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23: Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
LEMON STREET ART CLASSES
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- “Stained Glass Seminar,” 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Fee: $45 and $5 supply fee.
- “Mosaic Frame,”12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Fee:$30.
- “Hand-Building Basics,” 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 11-March 4. Fee: $75.
- “Introduction to Potter’s Wheel,” 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 12-13. Fee: $55.
- "Youth Pottery-Introduction to the Wheel," noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Fee: $25.
- "Painting — Beginner and Beyond," 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21-March 14. Fee: $75.
- "Mosaic Frame,"12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Fee: $30.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
SPRING INTO GARDENING COURSE SET
PADDOCK LAKE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering the course, “Spring into Gardening 2019,” on Saturday, March 9, at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St.
The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing “Garden Trends,” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and more.
The $40 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Registration is due Feb. 22. For registration brochures on each event, go to https://racine.uwex.edu or https://kenosha.uwex.edu.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These programs and workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Intermediate Soap Making: Combining Color and Fragrance," 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Fee: $30; $15 supply fee.
- "Graphite Portraits," 2-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Fee: $77; $20 supply fee.
- "Atlatl" (prehistoric spear thrower), 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Fee: $40; $10 supply fee.
- "How to get Published," 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Fee: $25.
To register for a program or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
Jeff Wambolt, a crime prevention officer with the Kenosha Police Department, will speak on "Senior Safety" at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. Wambolt has received special training as a hostage negotiation officer, as a school resource officer and in Field Training. He will talk about all aspects of keeping senior citizens safe including the modern cyber and electronic threats as well as more traditional physical threats.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- “Knee-high Naturalist,” for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. The topic is “Animal Families.” Be prepared to go outside. Registration is required. Free.
- “Cold Winter Camping & Winter Bonfire,” 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Discover how to camp in the cold weather months. From 4-5 p.m., learn techniques to enjoy snowy overnights, then stay for or just come for a warm winter bonfire with cocoa and marshmallows from 5-6:30 p.m. Camping demo is for ages 12 and older but all ages are welcome to the bonfire. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared for winter weather. Free.
- “Coiled Rim Gourd Bowls,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 23. Make a decorative gourd bowl with a coiled and sewn fiber rim. Learn the techniques of growing drying and preparing gourds for use. Fee: $25. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
