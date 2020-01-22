Workshops & Programs

WINTER ART CLASSES AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops and classes will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "Try It Thursdays: Quilled Valentine Cards," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Fee: $35.
- "Felted Heart Pin Workshop," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays: Macramé Shelf," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays: Fused Glass," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Fee: $35.
- "Taste of Enamels Workshop," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $88
- "Fused Chains Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $88.
- "Open Studio Clay," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $25.
Children's classes
- "Valentine's Day Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Fee: $35.
- "Free Drop-In for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb 20.
- "Paper Making Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $35.
- "Mommy & Me (and Daddy Too!) Artogether: Ages 2-4," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult. Fee: $6.
To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
WINTER BIRDS WORKSHOP
KENOSHA —A free "Winter Birds" workshop will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Center for Sustainable Living at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.
Rick Fare, a local birding expert with the Hoy Audubon Society, will talk about the physiological and behavioral adaptations birds have developed to survive Wisconsin winters. Attendees will learn how they can help them by using different types of feeders and food, and become better at identifying winter birds.
To make reservations to attend, contact Kallie Johnson at johnsonka@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2196.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
CHALLENGING RACISM IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — "Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump" is the topic of a free talk from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Jockey Rooms of the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
From anti-immigrant sentiment to the rationalization of racial disparities in law enforcement to the soft-pedaling of overt racist violence, tensions continue to roil the nation in ways that pose serious dangers to the future of multiracial democracy. Tim Wise will discuss the importance of placing the current moment in its proper historical context so as to fashion remedies and responses to the crisis, and what steps must be taken to preserve the promise of the nation amid peril. Wise will examine the way in which racism has long been embedded in America and how racial conflict has been heightened in the Trump era.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
ZOO OFFERS PRESCHOOL SESSIONS
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering "Lil' Explorers Preschool at the Zoo" for children ages 2-5. Sessions are at 2 p.m. Sundays, and 10 or 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Sessions dates and topics are:
- Jan. 26-27 — "Goofy Groundhogs."
- Feb. 9-10 — "Silly Snakes."
- Feb 23-24 — "Busy Bunnies."
Preschoolers will learn about the zoo animals through stories, snacks and a visit with the live animal ambassadors.
The cost is $10 for one adult and child, and $5 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Tai Chi from A to Z" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
ALL member Ruth McGee will present a short history of Tai Chi and then a discussion of some of the scientific studies that show its benefits, followed by a demonstration. Tai Chi is a slow moving mind and body exercise. McGee has been practicing Tai Chi for 27 years and has traveled to Taiwan, Malaysia and the United Kingdom to further study. She has also taught classes for over 20 years.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Workshop: Watercolor Painting Techniques," 10:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Fee: $109.
- "Artists and Their Gardens," 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Free.
- "Workshop: Frida Kahlo Inspired Fabric Flowers," 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Feb. 6. Fee: $25.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Upcycled Mittens, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Fee: $35 and $5 supply fee.
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3-5. Fee: $55.
- "Picassiette (Mosaic) Class," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Fee: $80 and $10 supply fee.
- "Bookbinding 4 Weeks," 6-9 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7-28. Fee: $75 plus $10 supply fee.
- "Youth Pottery Workshop," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Fee: $25.
- Printing Demo, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Free.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.