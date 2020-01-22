Workshops & Programs

From anti-immigrant sentiment to the rationalization of racial disparities in law enforcement to the soft-pedaling of overt racist violence, tensions continue to roil the nation in ways that pose serious dangers to the future of multiracial democracy. Tim Wise will discuss the importance of placing the current moment in its proper historical context so as to fashion remedies and responses to the crisis, and what steps must be taken to preserve the promise of the nation amid peril. Wise will examine the way in which racism has long been embedded in America and how racial conflict has been heightened in the Trump era.