YOUTH TRACTOR AND FARM SAFETY
BURLINGTON — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a "Youth Tractor and Farm Safety" program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-21 at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
This 24-hour program for youth ages 12-16 meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians. The program includes interactive classroom activities, guest speakers and hands-on driving instruction each day. The program culminates in a final written and driving exam.
The cost is $50. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch. Register online at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/tractor-safety/.
WUSTUM MUSEUM OFFERS CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Kids Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, June 14. Art-making, games, scavenger hunts and selfie stations. Fee: $7 (one adult required for every five children).
- "Paint Outdoors: Plein Air in Wustum Gardens," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Fee: $48. Participants will focus on the natural landscape as a subject for location painting.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These community interest programs will be held at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- “How the Battle for Women’s Suffrage Was Won,” for ages 13 and older, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. June 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin becoming the first state to ratify the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, which officially became law in 1920 after the 36th state ratified the amendment. This program focuses on Wisconsin women including Olympia Brown, Belle La Follette and Carrie Cate. Bob Kann, author and professor, will share stories of the women who advocated for women’s rights, testified before the U.S. Senate and spoke throughout the country for women’s suffrage.
- "A Fresh Inc Festival Performance," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 14. Fresh Inc is a one-of-a-kind chamber music festival that redefines the training process for emerging musicians. Festival participants perform with Fifth House Ensemble members at venues in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Chicago showcasing the various potential habitats for musicians and composers to ply their craft. This performance will feature world premieres from festival participants.
Doors open at 6 p.m. To register for a program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
JUNETEENTH DAY WORKSHOPS SET
RACINE — These free workshops will be held in conjunction with Juneteenth Day on Saturday, June 15, at the at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- "Success Uncensored: How to Achieve Success in Your Mind, Body, and Soul," 11 a.m.-noon. Keita Joy, life coach, author and motivational speaker, will present a growth and mindset health clinic on living a successful and fulfilling life. Joy is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and author of “Fabulous & Faithful” and “100 Ways to Stay Married.” Advance registration is required by calling 262-636-9235.
- "Making Wise Choices," a workshop for teens, will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The free workshop will be held during the annual Juneteenth Day Celebration. Participants will receive a sport-pack (while supplies last), along with a chance to win prizes and gift cards. Presented by the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Archery Intro," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Learn and practice the basics of archery. Meet at Shelter No. 2.
- Family Nature Faire, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Featuring art and nature booths, live animals, raffles and food. Go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org for complete list of activities. There is no park entrance fee. Meet at Shelter No. 3.
- "Fishing Clinic," 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Drop in to fish with Walleye’s Unlimited USA and learn angling tips. Equipment will be available or people can bring their own. Meet at Shelter No. 2. No licenses are required.
- "Shocking Fish," 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Join DNR fisheries staff as they perform a fish survey on the park lake. Discover how electro-shocking gives an overview of lake quality. Meet at the Boat Ramp.
Programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
