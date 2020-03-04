WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS SET
RACINE — The following free community interest programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "Paper Airplane Dynamics — A Family Program," 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. World record holder John Collins, better known as "The Paper Airplane Guy," uses paper airplanes to demonstrate aerodynamic principals in this hands-on, immersive science program. With a concentration on fluid dynamics, attendees will experience Collins' love of science, origami and flight. Everyone will have a chance to create a plane and learn how to throw and adjust their aircraft.
- “Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. This documentary from Wisconsin Public Television explores the lasting effects of traumatic experiences on children and adults, and new responses to advocating for and assisting those with trauma. Following the film, a local panel of experts will discuss the role they play to address trauma and reverse the course of impact that Racine children experience.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS IS TOPIC
STURTEVANT — "Racine County Public/Private Partnership For Emergency Preparedness" will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Attendees will learn about severe weather and its impacts on southeastern Wisconsin, along with tools and resources to be better prepared. What is expected this spring for temperature, precipitation and hydrology will be discussed.
The guest speaker will be Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) Milwaukee/Sullivan office. His role is to be the liaison to any partners that make decisions upon hazardous weather or use NWS information, such as emergency managers, television meteorologists, public works agencies and school district superintendents.
There is no cost to attend. Register online at 2020pppsevereweather.eventbrite.com.
HOW TO CARE FOR TREES
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering the free program, "How to Care for Your Trees," from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16. Presenter Aaron Schauer is the Arboriculture/Urban Forestry program director at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha and a board-certified master arborist.
LEARN ABOUT AREA PARKS
STURTEVANT — The free program, "A Wealth Of Nature: Parks and Natural Areas in Southeast Wisconsin," will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at SC Johnson iMet, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Eddee Daniels, a Milwaukee photographer and a board member of Preserve Our Parks, will present a program on parks and natural areas in southeast Wisconsin. Many of the photographs he will share have been taken in Racine and Kenosha counties.
You have free articles remaining.
VISUAL THINKING IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — The free lecture, "Thinking with Visualizations, Fast and Slow," will be held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 16, in Niemann Media Theater of Hedberg Library 159 at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Steven Franconeri, professor of psychology and Cognitive Science Program director at Northwestern University, will present the program. His research is on visual thinking, visual communication and the psychology of data visualization.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM EVENTS
KENOSHA — These events will be held at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- "The Uniforms and Equipment of the Union Infantry Soldier," 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The fee is $10.
- "Native Healing," 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Free.
- Civil War Medical Weekend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22. A weekend of living history, programs and exhibits commemorating the role of physicians, nurses and caregivers during the Civil War. Free.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
MUSEUM OFFERS WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Workshop: Japanese Paper Marbling (Suminagashi)," 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Fee: $25.
- "Women in Science," noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Free.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Pottery Workshop-Landscape Wall Tile," 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Fee: $30.
- "Linocut," 6-9 p.m. Fridays, March 13 and 20. Fee: $50 and $10 supply fee.
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17-18. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.