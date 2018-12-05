ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Drop-In For Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. Children ages 4 and older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in to spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project. There is no charge.
- "Mommy and Me (and Daddy too!) Artogether," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21. For ages 2-4 with a parent, the program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
WINTER NATURE CAMP
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering Winter Nature Camp for ages 7-13, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28. Campers will spend time around the campfire, snowshoe (if snow on ground), track wildlife and explore River Bend in the winter. The cost is $35 per day; can be attended one day or all three. Registration is required by calling River Bend at 262-639-1515 or go to https://riverbendracine.org.
SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES
RACINE — Senior citizens age 55 and older are invited to take part in free exercise classes offered at Ascension-All Saints in 2019. Class registration will be open to the public Dec. 17 to Jan. 18.
Classes accepting new members are:
Slow Pace
- Monday and Wednesday, 10:30–11:15 a.m., Senior Services Exercise Room, West Professional Office Building–B, 3805 Spring St.
- Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 am–12:15 p.m., Rocker Room, Medical Office Building, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.
Moderate Pace
- Tuesday and Thursday, 9-9:45 a.m., Senior Services Exercise Room, West Professional Office Building-B, 3805 Spring St.
Pilates-Exercising on Mats
- Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Rocker Room, Medical Office Building, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.
Those interested in signing up for a class may call 262-687-8075 beginning Dec. 17 and leave a message with the requested information. People may sign up for one pair of classes. People may sign up for themself and a spouse with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 25. New members may begin classes Feb. 4. A 2019 registration card and Health Information Form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class or their participation will be suspended.
Class participants are expected to call the Senior Services office at All Saints if they will be absent for more than two consecutive weeks. Slots vacant for six weeks or more may be filled from the class waiting list. If gone six weeks or more, participants are asked to call before returning to class to confirm that a slot is still open, or to explore what other class options are available.
ORIGINS OF CONTEMPORARY CHRISTMAS ICONAGE
RACINE — A Second Tuesdays at DeKoven program titled "And What Happened Before That?: A Journey to the Origins of Contemporary Christmas Iconage," with the Rev. Angie Buchanan, is scheduled to be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Taylor Hall at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
The program features whimsical elves, a jolly man in a red suit, holly wreaths, flying reindeer and decorated evergreens that glitter in the darkness. What do these and other beloved symbols have to do with Christmas and the birth of Jesus? And how did the two become intertwined? Join a journey to a land long ago, when the people of the earth watched the skies and huddled together for warmth and survival, telling stories and waiting for the long dark nights to end.
Buchanan, of Earth Traditions Church, returns to the DeKoven Center to share stories and lore about the pre-Christian traditions of the indigenous people of Europe.
The session begins with time for coffee and conversation at 10 a.m. For more information, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or go to www.dekovencenter.org.
ARRANGING FOR A CAPPELLA
SOMERS — UW-Parkside and Parkside Range, the university’s contemporary a cappella group, are planning to host the “Harmony through Harmony: Arranging for A Cappella with Deke Sharon” workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in Frances Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
In this workshop, Deke Sharon will break down his method of arranging a song. Attendees will learn about vocal improvisation, arranging and harmonizing by ear, and hear one of Sharon’s newest arrangements written specifically for Parkside Range.
Sharon is known for a cappella arranging, coaching, producing and directing. He has been performing professionally since he was 8 years old and has worked on hugely successful projects such as “Pitch Perfect,” “The Sing Off” and “Pitch Slapped.”
The workshop will be free and open to the public.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Celebrate the Solstice, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Participants will learn how others have celebrated the return of the sun and then hike and do some celebrating of their own. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
- First Day Hike, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. State Parks across the nation host New Year’s Day hikes.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. "Who's Been Here" is the topic of this nature program for children ages 3-5. Register at least two days in advance.
- "Dog-powered Sports," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 12. Participants will meet the dogs and mushers from Milwaukee Mushers and learn more about dog-powered sports. Part of the program is outdoors. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Go Ice Fish," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19. Participants will learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing and then try to catch a fish of their own. It is a free fishing this weekend and some equipment is provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is weather dependent. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Go Cross-country Skiing," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. People can bring their skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. The program is weather dependent. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Registration is required.
- "Owl Prowl," 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Participants will discover why owls are the perfect night hunters and then go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
