Workshops & Programs

WINTER ART CLASSES AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops and classes will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "Woven Coasters (Mug Rugs) Workshop," 6-8:30 pm. Tuesday, Jan 21. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays! Macramé Ring Wall Hanging," 6-8 pm. Thursday, Jan 23. Fee: $35.
- "Resin Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25. Fee: $88.
- "Saturday in Clay Workshop," 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25. Fee: $23.
- "Life Drawing," 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Jan. 27-Feb. 17. Fee: $77.
- "Woven Tapestry Workshop," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays! Alcohol Ink," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan 30. Fee: $35.
- "Embossed Enamels Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1. Fee: $88.
- "Handbuilding Ceramics," 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 1-22. Fee: $88.
Children's classes
- "Snow Day! Kids No School Day: Ages 7–13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. This is a scheduled day off for Racine Unified Students. Fee: $45.
- "Mommy & Me (and Daddy Too!) Artogether: Ages 2-4," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult. Fee: $6.
To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE SCHEDULED
BURLINGTON — The "AARP Smart Driver Course" will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Attendees will refresh their driving skills, learn the new rules of the road and research-based driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.
Fees are $20 for AARP members, $25 others. To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events. Payment will be collected the first day of class.
PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS AT SPECTRUM
RACINE — A “Beginning Digital SLR Photography” class will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3-March 3, at Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave. Students should bring their camera and instruction manual to class.
The fee is $95. Call 262-634-4345 to register or for more information, or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
RACISM IS FOCUS OF SERIES
RACINE — Some Racine area organizations are joining together to sponsor a dynamic yearlong series titled “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to Racism.” Faith-based events will be offered to the public that are interactive and multidimensional throughout the series. The goal of the series is to provide opportunities to examine how we think and feel about racism, and lead to transforming individual and systemic approaches to racism.
The free series opens with a "Voices of Justice" presentation by Milton F. Dockery, instructional chairman in the history department at Milwaukee Area Technical College, entitled "Where Do We Go from Here? A Brief History of Racism and Its Impact on American Society." It will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Great Lakes Room at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. A reception and an option to participate in a sacred conversation on racism will follow the event.
Donations will be accepted. For more information on the series, go to the Dominican Center for Justice Resources website, www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr. The website gives access to registration for series events, resources related to racism, social inequity, equity and inclusion and additional offerings in the Racine vicinity related to racism.
A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH MR. AND MRS. LINCOLN
YORKVILLE — In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and President’s Day, Apple Holler invites guests to join the Lincolns at noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Apple Holler's Red Barn Restaurant, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., for a time travel experience back to the White House in 1865.
An in-depth performance will give an exclusive look at Abraham and Mary Todd’s courtship and early marriage including the memories they have of starting a family, the development of Lincoln’s political career, his presidency and the tumultuous years of the Civil War. The Lincolns’ stories will reveal the personal traumas they endured, with focus on the significant event at Ford’s Theatre that became an integral part of our history.
The $49.95 fee includes the program, a chicken veronique lunch, caramel apple pie for dessert and a beverage. For reservations, call 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com.
DISMANTLING RACISM IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — The Coalition for Dismantling Racism hosts "The Impact of Trauma in Black Youth in the Classroom and Beyond" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. This event is organized with other activities scheduled for the 24th annual Kindness Week themed “20/20 Vision: Focus on Kindness.”
Kindness Week begins with Kenosha area congregations incorporating messages and life work of the late civil rights activist and humanitarian, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The free event will feature presentations and panel discussions from Michelle Hancock, Carthage College; Dominique Pritchett, Allendale Association in Lake Villa, Ill.; and Jeremiah Jackson, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.
Community members are encouraged to attend and engage in conversation and ask questions about the presentation topics.
INVESTING IS PROGRAM TOPIC
CALEDONIA — “Investing with a Conscience: Leveraging for the Common Good” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St.
Participants will learn how their personal, business or organization’s investments can leverage initiatives of peacemaking, environmental justice and human rights. In a presentation and a panel format, representatives from the Seventh Generation Interfaith Coalition for Responsible Investment will cover such topics as asset pooling, shareholder activities and responsibilities, and community development investments.
This morning is appropriate for individuals, as well as representatives from banks, accounting firms, universities, congregations, businesses, organizations and others who are interested in how their investments can be catalysts for social change.
For those new to this concept, a seminar on “Basics of Socially Responsible Investing” is being offered preceding the main program, beginning at 8:15 a.m. People may register for this presentation alone or as a precursor to the main program.
The cost for the main program is $20. The cost for the preceding seminar is an additional $10 and includes continental breakfast. Participants may also choose to stay to share and discuss ideas during a networking lunch for an additional $15. This day is a collaboration between the Racine Dominican Socially Responsible Investment Committee and Siena Retreat Center. Register online at SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
CIVIL WAR WORKSHOP SET
KENOSHA — "Civil War Workshop: Sherman and Shiloh" will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
The fee is $30. To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "The Five Senses," for preschoolers ages 3-5 and an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Fee: $10 or $40 for all five weeks.
- "Fused Glass Workshop: Wall Plaques," 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Fee: $30; supply fee, $25.
- “Workshop: Intermediate Sign Language," 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 23-March 12. Fee: $60. Some experience is required.
- "Workshop: Introduction to Sign Language," 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 23-March 12. Teens are welcome to register with an adult. Fee: $60.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
VALENTINE TWIG WREATH WORKSHOP
BRIGHTON — A "Valentine Twig Wreath" workshop for ages 10 and older will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. Participants will make a wreath of red dogwood then decorate it with felt leaves in Valentine’s Day colors.
The fee is $12. Register by calling 262-878-5600. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park admission sticker is required for each vehicle.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21-22. Fee: $55.
- "Linocut," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. Fee: $50; supply fee, $10.
- "Pottery Workshop — Slab Mug and Bowl," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24. Fee: $30.
- "Biggie Smalls Wheel Class," for ages 9 and an adult, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Fee: $35 a pair (includes clay).
- "Youth Pottery Workshop," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Fee: $25.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.