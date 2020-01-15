Workshops & Programs

RACISM IS FOCUS OF SERIES

RACINE — Some Racine area organizations are joining together to sponsor a dynamic yearlong series titled “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to Racism.” Faith-based events will be offered to the public that are interactive and multidimensional throughout the series. The goal of the series is to provide opportunities to examine how we think and feel about racism, and lead to transforming individual and systemic approaches to racism.

The free series opens with a "Voices of Justice" presentation by Milton F. Dockery, instructional chairman in the history department at Milwaukee Area Technical College, entitled "Where Do We Go from Here? A Brief History of Racism and Its Impact on American Society." It will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Great Lakes Room at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. A reception and an option to participate in a sacred conversation on racism will follow the event.