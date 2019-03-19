ATTRACTING BLUEBIRDS IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — The free workshop, “Attracting Bluebirds,” is scheduled to be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Kenosha Center for Sustainable Living at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.
Those attending will learn about the annual life cycle of the eastern bluebird and find out how to attract them to their yard during the breeding season. They will learn where to place nest boxes for good habitats and good predator control. The importance and tips on becoming a good bluebird trail monitor will also be covered. Presenter is Rick Fare of the Hoy Audubon Society.
For reservations, call Kallie Johnson at 262-564-2196 or email johnsonka@gtc.edu.
ANTI-SEMITISM TO BE EXAMINED
RACINE — “Israel, Palestine, Anti-Semitism and U.S. Policy” is the topic of a free program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, is the presenter. The program is sponsored by the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice and the Social Justice Committee of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.
GLOBAL WARMING DISCUSSION
RACINE — Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., is scheduled to host a discussion on global warming at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.
Bruce Wiggins, a retired city planner and nonprofit executive, will present the solutions in Paul Hawken’s recent book, "Drawdown." The book describes the 100 most substantive solutions to global warming with existing technology and capabilities.
TINY TOTS: IT'S MAPLE SUGAR TIME
CALEDONIA — "Tiny Tots: It's Maple Sugar Time," a program for children ages 2 to 4 (accompanied by an adult), is scheduled to be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
The children will be introduced to nature through sensory engagement in this outdoor program.
The cost is $10. There is no charge for chaperones. To register, go to www.riverbendracine.org or call 262-639-1515.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These free community interest programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "Frank Lloyd Wright and Sustainability," 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, hosts a discussion on how Frank Lloyd Wright’s eco-systems and ingenuity manifested themselves in the creation of the SC Johnson Administration Building and Research Tower.
- "The Food Cure," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. A documentary film that follows the experiences of six cancer patients who choose a plant-based nutritional treatment in lieu of chemotherapy and radiation. Dr. Terry Mason, CEO of the Cook County Health and Hospitals System in Illinois and an expert on the making of the documentary, will introduce the program and answer audience questions following the film.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Mini Macramé Owls," 9:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 6. Learn to macramé a mini owl to use as a keychain or pendant. Children ages 10 and older must be with an adult. Registration required.
- Adopt a Highway, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Materials will be supplied for highway cleanup. Must be 12 or older to participate.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11. The theme is "Sense Spring." Registration is required.
- "Fly Tying Basics," 10:30 a.m.-noon or 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Using basic materials participants can create their own fishing fly. Children must be 8 or older and with an adult. Registration is required.
- Early Bird Bird Hike, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Participants will look and listen for newly-arrived migrants as well as the resident birds. The trail may be wet.
- Willow Trellis Workshop, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Participants will cut native willow then construct a garden trellis. Fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. Advance payment is required.
- Work *Play* Earth Day & First-ever Garlic Mustard Pull-a-thon, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Celebrate Earth Day by helping nature and the park by planting trees or pulling garlic mustard competitively. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.